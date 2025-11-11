BNP warns any move beyond July Charter is ‘government’s sole responsibility’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has warned that the “interim government will bear full responsibility” for any decision made outside the July National Charter.

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain conveyed this position at an emergency press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, outlining the party’s stance following a meeting.

He said, “We want to make it clear that if the government makes any announcement beyond the issues covered by the July Charter, no political party that signed the Charter will be obliged to accept it.

“In that case, all responsibility will lie with the government. We are calling on the government to take careful and responsible action in this regard.”

Criticising remarks made by several advisors, Mosharraf said: “Recently, a few advisors have made misleading remarks suggesting that the government may take decisions beyond the July National Charter.

“Such comments disregard the consensus reached among all parties.”

The BNP Standing Committee meeting, presided over by Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday night, discussed the latest political developments and the legal framework for implementing the Charter.

Mosharraf, along with other Standing Committee members, briefed the media on the decisions taken at that meeting.

He said: “The proposal adopted in the meeting reaffirmed that the Charter -- signed on the 17th of October after nearly a year of discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission -- was prepared on the basis of national consensus, with some notes of dissent.

“All signatories committed to its implementation under the Constitution and existing laws.”

According to him, a “conspiracy” is now being hatched over the forthcoming election.

“Those who cannot participate in the polls are trying to create unrest in various ways. The government is not responsible for this situation,” he said.

“Today, we have urged the government to act with caution. We believe the current unrest or dissatisfaction has no link to this issue.”

In response to a question, senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said the July Charter was signed through a historic process. It contains notes of dissent from several parties, allowing them to implement these provisions if they receive a public mandate through election manifestos.

He added, “We are fully in agreement on this and remain committed to the signed Charter. We are not moving beyond it. However, the National Consensus Commission’s recommendations to the government on implementing the Charter did not address the notes of dissent.

“They only included 48 proposals, suggesting a referendum on these. In the interest of national consensus, we agreed to hold a referendum on the same day as the general election.”

He clarified that while some political parties may raise new issues outside the signed Charter, any government decision beyond the provisions of the Charter will not be binding on the parties that signed it, nor will they bear any responsibility for it.

On presidential orders, Salahuddin said: “We did not make any specific proposal on who would issue an order. Constitutionally, the government has taken its oath, and everything is functioning legally.

“Under the current Constitution, the president has no power to issue orders. Previously, the president could issue orders under the pre-constitution period, but this provision no longer exists. Any order issued now will not automatically have legal status.”

He added, “If the government wants to call it an order without legal status, it can publish it through a gazette notification. It will not become law.”

On discussions around a referendum, he said: “If the government invites discussion on a referendum, there could be a chance for dialogue, but not through street protests.”