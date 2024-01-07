Voting at 7 polling centres suspended over irregularities

The Election Commission has suspended voting at seven polling centres for the general election amid irregularities including the forceful stamping of ballot papers.

Five of these centres were in Narsingdi and Narayanganj. Voting at these centres was suspended between 8 am and 2:30 pm on Sunday, returning officers confirmed.

Voting was suspended at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School centre in the Narsingdi-4 seat in Belabo Upazila soon after polls opened at 8 am, according to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Badiul Alam.

Around 2:30 pm, voting at the Narsingdi-3 polling centres at Dilalpur Fazil Madrasa and Bhitichinadi Government Primary School in Shibpur were suspended.