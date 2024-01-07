Voting at 7 polling centres suspended over irregularities

The Election Commission has suspended voting at seven polling centres for the general election amid irregularities including the forceful stamping of ballot papers.
Five of these centres were in Narsingdi and Narayanganj. Voting at these centres was suspended between 8 am and 2:30 pm on Sunday, returning officers confirmed.
Voting was suspended at Ibrahimpur Government Primary School centre in the Narsingdi-4 seat in Belabo Upazila soon after polls opened at 8 am, according to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Badiul Alam.
Around 2:30 pm, voting at the Narsingdi-3 polling centres at Dilalpur Fazil Madrasa and Bhitichinadi Government Primary School in Shibpur were suspended.
“Voting at the Dulalpur Fazil Madrasa polling centre in Shibpur’s Dulalpur was suspended over allegations of ballot paper snatching, attacks on the centre, and the beating of Presiding Officer Rezaul Hassan,” the returning officer said.
“The voting at Bhitichinadi Government Primary School polling centre was also suspended at the same time.”
Voting at the polling centres for men and women at Ramchandradi Government Primary School for the Narayanganj-2 constituency in Araihazar were suspended around 10 am, said Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Mahmudul Haque.
“Supporters of the Jatiya Party candidate attacked the polling centre and vandalised ballot boxes in front of him, leading to the suspension of voting at the men and women’s centres at the school,” he said.