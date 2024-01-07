GM Quader concerned about Jatiya Party being used as ‘pawn' in election

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has expressed confidence about winning the Rangpur-3 seat despite receiving mixed reactions from the party's candidates in other constituencies.

“As of now, we received good news about the situation in Rangpur and the voter turnout was also good. But reports from the other constituencies are not very encouraging," he told the reporters on Sunday.

These irregularities allegedly occurred in the presence of law enforcement, according to him. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that voting proceeded peacefully in many places.