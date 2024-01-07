    বাংলা

    GM Quader concerned about Jatiya Party being used as ‘pawn' in election

    The Jatiya Party chairman refuted allegations of 'vote buying' against his party's candidates

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM

    Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has expressed confidence about winning the Rangpur-3 seat despite receiving mixed reactions from the party's candidates in other constituencies.

    “As of now, we received good news about the situation in Rangpur and the voter turnout was also good. But reports from the other constituencies are not very encouraging," he told the reporters on Sunday.

    These irregularities allegedly occurred in the presence of law enforcement, according to him. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that voting proceeded peacefully in many places.

    However, Quader worries that the Jatiya Party may have been persuaded to contest the election only to be used as a pawn in establishing a single-party rule in the country.

    In response to inquiries about Jatiya Party members being arrested for 'vote buying', Quader said that various dramas were unfolding across the country. "Our candidates are capable of winning on merit."

    Rangpur
    12th Parliamentary Elections
