Chumki named president of Mohila Awami League, Shila general secretary

Meher Afroze Chumki and Shabnam Jahan Shila have been elected president and general secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League, the women's wing of the ruling party.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the new leaders at a conference of the organisation in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.
A former state minister for women and children's affairs, Chumki is the women's affairs secretary of the ruling party and also a member of parliament from Gazipur-5 constituency. Shila is an MP from the seats reserved for women.
Quader also announced the committees of the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units.
Sabera Begum was made president of the South unit, while Parul Akter was general secretary.
Shaheda Tareque Dipti was made president of the North while Hasina Bari Chowdhury was named general secretary.