Amid blockades, BNP grassroots wonder if election boycott is the solution

The enthusiasm BNP activists had for their antigovernment protests before violent clashes with police during the Oct 28 rally in Dhaka has seemingly petered out amid arrests of their leaders.

The frustration among them is apparent on the party’s Facebook page, with a fall in the number of Likes, comments and shares.

Demonstrations in support of the party’s blockades or shutdowns are rare as many of the leaders are behind bars over violence, or in hiding.

The programmes to push the government by disrupting daily life appear to have failed as most people are working as usual. Offices remain open while goods transportation faces no major disruption.