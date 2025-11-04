Sitakunda blockade: 4 supporters of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury expelled

Four supporters of BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury have been expelled for blocking highways and resorting to violence over his failure to get the BNP nomination for the Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) constituency.

The information was provided in a press statement signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday.

The expelled are Sitakunda Upazila Swecchasebak Dal president Alauddin Moni, the BNP affiliate's general secretary Helal Uddin Babar, its Sitakunda municipal convener Mamun, and Sonaichhari Union Jubo Dal general secretary Momin Uddin Mintu.

The statement said that on Monday evening a rally was held in Sitakunda in the areas of Kadamrasul, Bhatiari Bazar, and Jalil Gate on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway over party nominations. These four party officials, known as followers of Aslam Chowdhury, have been expelled from all levels and positions, including as members, for taking part in the violence.

On Monday evening, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the party's candidates for 237 seats at the BNP Chairperson's Office in Gulshan. Among them, Chattogram North District BNP joint convener Kazi Salahuddin was nominated for the Sitakunda seat.

Former BNP central joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury was a candidate for the seat in 2018. He was in prison at the time.

In 2016, a photo of Aslam with Israeli Likud Party member Mendi N Safadi sparked heated discussion in the media. On May 15 of that year, Aslam, the then convener of Chattogram North BNP, was arrested from Khilkhet, Dhaka.

He was accused of "colluding with agents of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to overthrow the government in Bangladesh." Later, he was arrested in many other cases. Later, multiple cases were filed against him.

Aslam Chowdhury was released on bail on Aug 20 after the political changeover on Aug 5 last year.

NEWS OF RESIGNATION ‘FALSE, BASELESS’

Meanwhile, Aslam described the photocard circulating on Facebook claiming that the BNP leader had resigned from the party as "false, fabricated, baseless and motivated".

A statement from his public relations department said, "We believe that a malicious group has engaged in such heinous crimes to gain profit by creating confusion. Respected Aslam Chowdhury FCA kindly requests everyone to be patient."