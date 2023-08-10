Awami League crafting general election strategy assuming BNP will join it

Although the BNP maintains it will not contest polls under the Sheikh Hasina government, the ruling Awami League is preparing for the next general election assuming that their arch-rivals will ultimately join the process.

Some policymakers of the Awami League, the party in power for three consecutive terms, share the idea that the BNP will participate in the election and the party in power will talk the opposition into contesting the election.

As the 12th parliamentary election nears, the debate surrounding the demand for an election-time caretaker government has heated up.

This system was removed from the constitution in 2011 and has since become the bone of contention between Bangladesh's two principal political adversaries.

After the abolition of the caretaker government system, the BNP abstained from the 10th general election in 2014.

Its attempt to disrupt the election did not come to fruition, and the Awami League was successful in conducting the vote.

Only seven of the BNP contestants won their seats but last year all of them resigned from parliament as part of their anti-government movement.

The BNP is now busy running a one-point protest movement to push the Awami League administration out.