CEC Awal urges political parties to shun violence, says dialogue can lead to solution

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all parties to eschew violence amid fears of violent confrontation surrounding the next general election, of which the schedule he announced on Wednesday.

He emphasised dialogue to reach a consensus in his address to the nation broadcast live on TV and radio in the evening amid the opposition BNP’s blockade designed to mount pressure on the Sheikh Hasina government to resign, a demand dismissed by the ruling Awami League.

As the BNP has threatened a boycott if a caretaker administration is not installed, the CEC said that the Election Commission always encourages every party to freely participate and compete in the polls.

In his speech, the CEC mentioned their unsuccessful attempts to engage certain political parties, such as the BNP, in discussions.

"We repeatedly invited all registered, uninterested political parties, but they refused to join," he said.