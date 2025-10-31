Interim government, Consensus Commission created ‘national crisis’, BNP’s Fakhrul says

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the interim government and the National Consensus Commission, both headed by Muhammad Yunus, of “creating a crisis” over their recommendations to implement the July National Charter.The BNP secretary general was speaking at the national conference of the Ganosamhati Andolon on Friday.

He said, “I believe that the crisis that the interim government and the Consensus Commission have created will be resolved soon.”

The BNP has rejected key recommendations from the National Consensus Commission on implementing the July National Charter, calling them “unacceptable”.

Fakhrul said the party cannot support proposals that were “not properly discussed” or where dissent was not recorded.

The plan includes a constitutional order and a referendum, but BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and others remain split on the timing.

Eight parties protested at the Election Commission on Thursday, urging that a referendum be held by November.

Fakhrul described the current situation as a national crisis, saying citizens “do not accept and will not accept defeat”, and stressing the need for unity.

He said the BNP, despite political differences, always puts “Bangladesh first”.

Addressing the interim government, he added: “Resolve these issues so we can move towards elections together.

“We want to move forward on a path where we can serve the public by addressing these problems.

“We will stand with you again, but the space you have created must now be cleared.”