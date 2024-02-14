    বাংলা

    Awami League nominates 48 MPs for women’s seats

    The ruling party gained 38 reserved seats proportionally and 10 more under a deal with independents

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 03:21 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 03:21 PM

    The Awami League has picked its 48 candidates for seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament.

    The ruling party’s parliamentary nomination board finalised the nominations in a five-hour meeting chaired by Prime Minister and party chief Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

    The nomination papers will be submitted to the Election Commission on Feb 18, General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after the meeting.

    Women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.

    The Election Commission has set Mar 14 for the voting, but the results are usually known beforehand.

    Parties and coalitions, who receive shares of the reserved seats according to the number of parliamentary seats they won, usually select only 50 candidates for the seats.

    They will win unopposed after the deadline for withdrawals of nominations ends on Feb 25.

    The Awami League, with wins in 225 constituencies, gained 38 reserved seats proportionally.

    The party also acquired 10 more seats through an agreement with the 62 Awami League leaders who won the parliamentary elections as independents.

    The Official Opposition in Parliament, the Jatiya Party, which secured 11 seats in the polls, has got two seats reserved for women.

