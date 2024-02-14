Awami League nominates 48 MPs for women’s seats

The Awami League has picked its 48 candidates for seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament.

The ruling party’s parliamentary nomination board finalised the nominations in a five-hour meeting chaired by Prime Minister and party chief Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

The nomination papers will be submitted to the Election Commission on Feb 18, General Secretary Obaidul Quader said after the meeting.

Women's seats are allocated in proportion to the number of seats won by parties in the general election. Members of parliament elected to regular seats become voters for reserved seats.