Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Attack on BNP’s Ershad Ullah ‘brutal manifestation of chaotic unrest’, says Fakhrul

He says the attack was carried out to “corner the interim government and obstruct the election”

Shooting of BNP candidate shows ‘brutal chaos’: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 05 Nov 2025, 11:43 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2025, 11:43 PM

Related Stories
Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP
Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP
Asaduzzaman to quit attorney general post to run as MP
Asaduzzaman to quit attorney general post to run as MP
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
BNP suspends Madaripur-1 nomination
BNP suspends Madaripur-1 nomination
Read More
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Brooklyn cheers Mamdani’s mayoral victory
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Hamas to return hostage body amid Gaza airstrikes
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Local handset makers promise prices ‘won’t rise’
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Govt slates attack on BNP candidate
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More