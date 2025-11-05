Attack on BNP’s Ershad Ullah ‘brutal manifestation of chaotic unrest’, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has condemned the gun attack on party candidate Ershad Ullah in Chattogram’s Bayezid, describing it as “a brutal manifestation of the same chaotic unrest in the country”.

In a statement on Wednesday night, he demanded the immediate arrest and trial of those involved in the attack on the BNP candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency.

“The miscreants, who reappeared after the fall of the Awami autocratic regime, are again trying to destabilise the country and exploit the situation through chaos,” Fakhrul said.

“The brutal attack that left Ershad Ullah and several others injured is a clear manifestation of that conspiracy.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Metropolitan BNP Convenor Ershad and three others were shot during a campaign visit and taken to hospital after gunfire erupted near Chalitatoli East Mosque under Bayezid Bostami Police Station.

One person, identified as Sarwar Hossain Babla -- a listed top criminal who had recently claimed to be a BNP activist --was killed in the shooting.

The other injured are Irfanul Haque Shanto, joint convenor of Ward No. 3 Swechchhasebak Dal; Aminul Haque; and Mortuza Haque -- all of whom are involved in BNP politics.

Condemning the attack, Fakhrul said: “This incident was orchestrated to put the current interim government in a difficult position and to obstruct the forthcoming national election.

“Such criminals must be dealt with firmly,” he added. “To protect democracy, people’s voting rights, and public safety, all citizens regardless of political affiliation must unite. Otherwise, these lurking miscreants will rise again and endanger the country’s very existence.”

Fakhrul also wished a swift recovery for Ershad and others injured in the attack.