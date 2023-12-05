Ex-BNP leader Shahjahan Omar mired in fresh gun controversy after getting AL ticket

Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP state minister who ignited a debate by becoming an Awami League candidate in parliamentary polls, has kicked up fresh controversy by carrying a gun in a meeting.

A local leader of the BNP also held a gun during the meeting with ruling party activists at the premises of Kathalia Government Pilot High School in Jhalakathi on Monday

The district election inquiry committee later issued a notice, asking Shahjahan to explain within Wednesday why he should not face legal action.

Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Jhalakathi Farah Gul Nizhum did not take phone calls for comments.

District Election Officer Ohiduzzaman Munshi was also unreachable.

Shahjahan told reporters that it was his licensed gun. “Don’t I need protection?”

When asked why he needed gun protection, he said, “It was an unintentional mistake. This won’t happen again.”