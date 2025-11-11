Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

From dialogue to deadlock: Amid political wrangling, who decides July Charter referendum timing and what terms?

“If the government’s intent and integrity are sound, resolving the crisis is simple; if the strategy is merely tactical, it will spark a new crisis,” says analyst Saiful Haque

Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet

Kazi Mobarak Hossain

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 02:43 AM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 02:43 AM

Related Stories
US Senate advances bill to end govt shutdown
US Senate advances bill to end govt shutdown
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike
Read More
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Crude bomb explodes outside NCP office
Crude bomb explodes outside NCP office
Brazil's COP30 climate summit opens
Brazil's COP30 climate summit opens
EC defines dos and don’ts for campaigners
EC defines dos and don’ts for campaigners
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More