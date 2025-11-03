BNP names six new candidates in Chattogram, keeps four from 2018

In the first phase of nominations for the national election, the BNP has announced candidates for 10 out of 16 constituencies in Chattogram, featuring six new faces, two of whom are following in their fathers’ political footsteps.

The first list, unveiled on Monday, shows the party’s reliance on its 2018 contenders in four constituencies, while six seats remain vacant due to alliance considerations and internal rifts.

During a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir named 237 candidates under the party’s paddy sheaf symbol but later said one constituency would remain unfilled, revising the earlier announcement.

According to the list, the BNP has retained its 2018 candidates in Chattogram-1, Chattogram-12, and Chattogram-13. In Chattogram-10, the party has chosen a former MP who had previously contested and won from a different seat.

Among the six vacant constituencies, at least three -- Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), Chattogram-6 (Raozan), and Chattogram-9 (Kotwali) -- have multiple strong contenders vying for the nomination.

Although the Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) seat has fewer aspirants, the party has also left it vacant for now.

Local party insiders believe that two other constituencies -- Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish and part of Satkania) and Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) -- were kept open in anticipation of future alliance negotiations.

BNP’s Central Organising Secretary Mahbuber Rahman Shamim told bdnews24.com that the remaining six candidates would be announced soon.

“There is also the issue of alliance-based participation. That’s why all nominations haven’t been declared yet,” he said.

Brushing aside any notion of complications in candidate selection, he added that Chattogram-14 might be allocated to an alliance partner.

In 2018, the BNP also ceded these two constituencies to allies -- LDP leader Oli Ahmed contested Chattogram-14, while Jamaat-e-Islami’s ANM Shamsul Islam ran in Chattogram-15, both under the paddy sheaf symbol.