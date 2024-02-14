    বাংলা

    Hasina questions BNP’s ability to effectively challenge her government

    She makes the remarks in her speech to those vying for seats reserved for women in parliament

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 02:30 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed scepticism about the capability of the BNP and its allies to orchestrate a successful antigovernment movement.

    Their efforts to topple the government have failed because the Awami League has retained power through elections once again, she said.

    “I have doubts whether the people, who tried to undermine the government, have a leg to stand on,” she said in her speech to those vying for seats reserved for women in parliament during a meeting at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

    Hasina criticsed the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami and called for efforts to ensure their punishment for violence during protests before the election.

    "The arsonists are the enemy of the state and our freedom," she said.

    The ruling Awami League chief hailed progress made by Bangladesh in empowering women.

    "No matter where you place the girls, they always come out victorious. There was a time when parents did not feel the need to educate the girls. But the women in our country are excelling in every sector."

    She said the sales of 1,549 nomination forms for 48 reserved seats secured by the Awami League is the “proof of how far women have really come in our country”.

    The head of the government also urged the grassroots women to keep fighting so they can pave their way to glory.

    The Awami League will fill 48 of the 50 seats reserved for women in parliament after independent MPs, mostly ruling party leaders who won the election even after failing to secure a party ticket, allowed it to pick its nominees for the posts.

