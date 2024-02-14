Hasina questions BNP’s ability to effectively challenge her government

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed scepticism about the capability of the BNP and its allies to orchestrate a successful antigovernment movement.

Their efforts to topple the government have failed because the Awami League has retained power through elections once again, she said.

“I have doubts whether the people, who tried to undermine the government, have a leg to stand on,” she said in her speech to those vying for seats reserved for women in parliament during a meeting at the Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Hasina criticsed the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami and called for efforts to ensure their punishment for violence during protests before the election.

"The arsonists are the enemy of the state and our freedom," she said.