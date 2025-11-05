Attorney General Asaduzzaman plans to resign to run for ‘Jhenaidah-1 seat in election’

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has announced his intention to contest the next national election from the Jhenaidah-1 (Shailkupa) constituency as a candidate under the BNP’s Paddy Sheaf symbol.

He made the revelation at a media briefing at his office on Wednesday, following the appeal hearing on restoring the caretaker government system.

When asked whether he would run as a candidate from his birthplace, Asaduzzaman replied: “I will contest the election. I have sought a nomination there (Shailkupa). I will run.”

Following the political changeover, Supreme Court lawyer Md Asaduzzaman was appointed as the state’s chief law officer on Aug 8, 2024. He is also the BNP’s Central Executive Committee’s human rights secretary and an advisor to party Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

At the briefing, he added: “I am still the attorney general, but I will resign from the post to contest the election. I will step down when the time comes.”

On Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir read out the list of party-nominated candidates for 237 constituencies at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan. No candidate was named for Jhenaidah-1 in that list.

Asked whether he was expecting the nomination, Asaduzzaman said, “I am hopeful.”