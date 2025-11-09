Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Tarek Rahman ends hunger strike on BNP leader Salauhuddin’s assurance

He has been observing the fast for six days straight

Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek ends hunger strike

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 11:55 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 11:55 PM

Related Stories
Interim govt not for party interests: Tarique
Interim govt not for party interests: Tarique
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Salahuddin rejects invitation routed via other party
Salahuddin rejects invitation routed via other party
Asif Mahmud eyes solo run in Dhaka seat
Asif Mahmud eyes solo run in Dhaka seat
Read More
Villa thrash Bournemouth, Newcastle lose
Villa thrash Bournemouth, Newcastle lose
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
BCB wants proof before acting on harassment claims
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Trump nominates special envoy to Belarus
Trump nominates special envoy to Belarus
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More