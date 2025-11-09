Tarek Rahman ends hunger strike on BNP leader Salauhuddin’s assurance

Tarek Rahman, general secretary of the Aam Jonotar Dal, has ended his six-day hunger strike following the assurance of senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed.

He was taken to hospital from the main gate of the Election Commission (EC) office after 9pm on Sunday.

Tarek had been on a hunger strike since last Tuesday, demanding the registration of his party.

Aam Jonotar Dal President Mia Moshiuzzaman, however, claimed that Tarek had not ended his strike, saying he was only taken to hospital due to health complications.

Later, a video posted from the hospital showed Tarek breaking his fast, writing on Facebook that “the fight will continue”.

Earlier, after arriving at the Nirbachan Bhaban premises around 8pm, BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin said Tarek had ended his hunger strike following his request.

Tejgaon Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Akkas Ali confirmed that Tarek was taken to Gonoshasthaya Hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed urged Tarek to appeal formally to the commission regarding his party’s registration.

He said the EC would consider the matter if Aam Jonotar Dal proceeded “through legal channels”.

The EC Secretariat had already sent a letter to the party president outlining the reasons for the denial of registration. Despite that, Tarek had refused to end his hunger strike.

Following Tarek’s decision to break his fast, Salahuddin alleged that EC field officers had “harassed” Aam Jonotar Dal members in the name of investigations.

He called upon the Election Commission to view the party’s registration appeal “with compassion” and to ensure fair conduct during field inquiries.

“Tarek is a bright figure in Bangladesh’s democratic movement against ‘fascism’,” Salahuddin said.

He added that Aam Jonotar Dal leaders had repeatedly complained of harassment by election officials at the district and Upazila levels while field investigations were carried out.