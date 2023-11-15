Police block Islami Andolan protest march to EC ahead of polls schedule

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh protest march to the Election Commission headquarters has ended after police blocked the procession in Dhaka’s Shantinagar.

The procession, which aimed to protest the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming general election, started from the north gate at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 3:30 am on Wednesday. It proceeded through the Nightingale Intersection to Kakrail and then to the Shantinagar Intersection.

Police blocked the road with barricades on three sides.

The procession breached the first level of the two-tiered security barricades, but could not cross the second.