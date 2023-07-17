Dhaka-17 MP hopeful Hero Alom 'attacked' during vote

WHAT A SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO SHOWS

In a video depicting the incident, Alom and his supporters are seen leaving the centre when he is rushed by a group of men.

The attackers push and snatch at him as he stumbles to the ground and his glasses are knocked off. They then surround him and lash out with punches and kicks.

Alom’s supporters come to his aid, surrounding him and trying to clear the path in front of them. They continue down the street until a man smacks Alom in the back of his head. With hands protecting his head, the Dhaka-17 candidate keeps moving.

After a brief pause, the attackers surround him again, beating him until he falls down. His supporters pull him up and push him out of the melee.

Alom then starts to jog away from his attackers pursued by his supporters and the media.