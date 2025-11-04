Mir Snigdho, twin brother of ‘July martyr’ Mugdho, joins BNP

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, the twin brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho who was killed in the July Uprising, has joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He joined the party on Tuesday night at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan after submitting the membership form to Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman joined the event virtually from London and welcomed Snigdho to the party.

He also paid tribute to the sacrifice of Mugdho and the contribution of his family.

Mugdho, a student of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), was killed on Jul 18 last year in Uttara’s Azampur during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement while distributing water to the protesters.

Following the fall of the Awami League government after the student-led Uprising, the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation was formed in September 2024, appointing Snigdho as its general secretary.

He later became the organisation’s chief executive officer before stepping down from the role on May 8 this year.

A law graduate from Southeast University, Snigdho is currently serving as the deputy chief national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts.

Political circles are buzzing that the BNP may nominate him for the parliamentary polls.