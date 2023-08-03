BNP calls protest rallies for Friday over conviction of Tarique, Zubaida in graft case

The BNP plans to hold protest rallies on Friday in metropolitan areas and district towns across the country, including Dhaka, over the conviction of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a corruption case.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this programme in a press conference at the party's central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Thursday.

"Our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been sentenced illegally, unfairly and out of political revenge. People have already protested against it. As soon as the verdict was announced yesterday, there was a reaction across the country and thousands, if not millions of people took to the streets to protest it," he said.