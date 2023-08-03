BNP calls protest rallies for Friday over conviction of Tarique, Zubaida in graft case

The BNP plans to hold protest rallies on Friday in metropolitan areas and district towns across the country, including Dhaka, over the conviction of Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a corruption case.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this programme in a press conference at the party's central office in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan on Thursday.
"Our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman have been sentenced illegally, unfairly and out of political revenge. People have already protested against it. As soon as the verdict was announced yesterday, there was a reaction across the country and thousands, if not millions of people took to the streets to protest it," he said.
"To condemn this verdict, we (the BNP) are announcing post-Jummah protest rallies across the country for Friday at the metropolitan and district levels. A joint initiative of the Dhaka Metropolitan North, South and Dhaka District branches will hold a rally in front of the central office at Naya Paltan at 2 pm.”
Mirza Fakhrul said that the district committee will join with each metropolis and hold the assemblies of the metropolis and the assembly of the districts will be organised by the district committee.
BNP Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and other senior party leaders were present at the press conference.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman sentenced Tarique to nine years in prison and his wife Zubaida Rahman to three years in the case filed by the anti-corruption agency during the state of emergency for owning assets beyond their declared income.
Tarique and Zubaida were also fined in the verdict on Wednesday. The judge also ordered the seizure of a significant chunk of assets.
Tarique, the eldest son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London with his family for the past 15 years. He was convicted in five cases.
Pro-BNP lawyers protested at the Dhaka court during the verdict, calling the verdict a sham.
Regarding the BNP’s remarks, Law Minister Anisul Haq told reporters: "The caretaker government was in office when the case was filed. At the time, their [the BNP-appointed] was close enough with that caretaker government. I have nothing more to add about that.”
As the case was filed by the caretaker government, the BNP’s claims about the case being a deliberate fabrication raise questions about whether they know anything about the law, Haq said.