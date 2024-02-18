Raushan announces national council for Mar 9 to 'revitalise' Jatiya Party

Raushan Ershad, who proclaimed herself as the chairman of the Jatiya Party, has called for a national council on Mar 9 in a bid to steer the party out of a 'severe crisis'.

She revealed plans to "reorganise" and "revitalise" the party during a media briefing at her Gulshan residence on Sunday.

"Considering the demand of our leaders and supporters, I've decided to take up the mantle of party chairman and hold the 10th national council on Mar 9," she said.

Internal strife has been a longstanding issue within the main opposition in parliament and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of Ershad in 2019.

Ershad's wife Raushan and brother GM Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.