    Raushan announces national council for Mar 9 to 'revitalise' Jatiya Party

    She reveals plans to "reorganise" and "revitalise" the party amid a much-publicised internal rift

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM

    Raushan Ershad, who proclaimed herself as the chairman of the Jatiya Party, has called for a national council on Mar 9 in a bid to steer the party out of a 'severe crisis'.

    She revealed plans to "reorganise" and "revitalise" the party during a media briefing at her Gulshan residence on Sunday.

    "Considering the demand of our leaders and supporters, I've decided to take up the mantle of party chairman and hold the 10th national council on Mar 9," she said.

    Internal strife has been a longstanding issue within the main opposition in parliament and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of Ershad in 2019.

    Ershad's wife Raushan and brother GM Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.

    The rift once again came to the fore ahead of the Jan 7 election, culminating in Raushan declaring herself the party chief on Jan 28 while dismissing Chairman Quader and General Secretary Mojibul Haque Chunnu from their roles.

    Chunnu, however, brushed aside Raushan's claim to party leadership, and said her "ceremonial" role as chief patron did not grant her decision-making power within the party.

    Amid the infighting, Quader was named the Leader of the Official Opposition in parliament as the Jatiya Party became the main opposition party for a third consecutive term.

