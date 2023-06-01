Bypoll for Farooque's Dhaka seat to be held on Jul 17

The by-election for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary seat, which has been vacant since the death of its previous incumbent, actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by his stage name Farooque, is set to be held on Jul 17.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the election on Thursday.

According to the schedule, prospective candidates must file their nomination papers by Jun 15. The nominations will then be scrutinised on Jun 18 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is Jun 25.