Ganosamhati Andolon announces 96 candidates for national polls

Ganosamhati Andolon has announced its candidates for 96 constituencies ahead of the elections.

On Wednesday, at a press conference held at the party’s central office in Hatirpool, Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel unveiled the list of nominees.

Speaking at the event, Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said: “Elections are essential for the country. To implement reforms, elections are absolutely necessary. Our candidates will contest under the party’s symbol, but we also believe that parties wishing to contest under an alliance’s symbol should be allowed that flexibility.”

Criticising the revised Representation of the People Order (RPO), Saki said the increased amount of the election deposit made the electoral process “increasingly dependent on money”, creating barriers for those with limited financial means.

According to the announced list, Saki will contest from Brahmanbaria-6, while Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel will run from both Pabna-4 and Dhaka-10.

Saki’s wife Taslima Akhter will contest from Dhaka-12.

Among other candidates are:

Hasan Maruf Rumi – Chattogram-9,

Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu – Barishal-5,

Tariqul Sujan – Narayanganj-5,

Manir Uddin Pappu – Dhaka-7,

Bachhu Bhuiyan – Dhaka-3,

Julhasnain Babu – Pabna-2,

Murad Morshed – Rajshahi-2,

Dipak Kumar Roy – Lalmonirhat-2,3,

Alif Dewan – Tangail-6,

Sentu Ali – Natore-1,

AKM Shamsul Alam – Mymensingh-10,

Mofakharul Islam Moon – Rangpur-2,

Touhidur Rahman – Rangpur-3,

Syed Saiful Islam – Moulvibazar-4,

Mostafizur Rahman Rajib – Mymensingh-4,

Saikat Arif – Naogaon-5,

Zahidul Alam Al-Zahid – Chattogram-4,

Nasir Uddin Talukder – Raozan-6,

Md Ashraful Islam – Thakurgaon-2,

Mizanur Rahman – Dhaka-1,

Munir Chowdhury Sohel – Khulna-2,

Jewel Rana – Rajshahi-3,

Nuruddin – Chapainawabganj-3,

Azmal Hossain – Khulna-1,

Nahida Shahan – Brahmanbaria-5,

Riazul Islam – Pirojpur-3,

Tanvir Ahmed – Dhaka-19,

Sajedur Rahman Saju – Panchagarh-1,

Tahsin Mahmud – Chattogram-3,

Monirul Huda Baban – Dhaka-13,

Abdul Jalil – Dhaka-2,

Syed Salahuddin Shimul – Chattogram-11,

Al-Amin Sheikh – Khulna-1,

Hasan Al Mehedi – Lakshmipur-2,

Armanul Haque – Cox’s Bazar-1,

Nazma Begum – Narayanganj-1,

Zahid Sujan – Narayanganj-4,

Fatema Rahman Bithi – Tangail-5,

Jinnat Ara Sumu – Rajshahi-2,

Sakibul Islam – Barishal-1,

Mohabbat Hossain Milon – Nilphamari-1,

Md Rubel Mia – Dhaka-8,

Anjan Das – Narayanganj-3,

Moyez Uddin – Dhaka-5,

SM Washif Faisal – Kushtia-3,

Mofakkharul Islam Manik – Naogaon-4,

Abu Saker Mohammad Zakaria – Gazipur-6,

Abdur Rashid – Bogra-4,

Ariful Islam – Joypurhat-2,

Sultan Mahmud Shishir – Dinajpur-5,

Golam Mostafa – Gaibandha-1,

Tahmida Islam Tania – Natore-4,

Dwijendra Nath Roy – Dinajpur-4,

Saifur Rahman Dulal – Kurigram-1,

Rustam Ali – Kurigram-2,

Belayet Shikdar – Shariatpur-3,

Azharul Islam – Pabna-5,

Amzad Hossain – Gazipur-2,

Khalid Saifullah – Gazipur-3,

FM Nurul Islam – Dhaka-14,

Pradeep Roy – Nilphamari-3,

Elias Zaman – Munshiganj-3,

Mahbub Ratan – Dhaka-15,

Imrad Julkarnine Imon – Cumilla-6,

Md Biplob Khan – Munshiganj-2,

Abu Raihan Khan – Brahmanbaria-3,

Saifullah Siddique Ruman – Dhaka-16,

Amjad Hossain – Patuakhali-2,

Juned Ahmed – Moulvibazar-3,

Alfath Hossain – Satkhira-4,

Nazrul Islam – Jhenaidah-1,

Kaykobad Sagor – Feni-2,

Zahir Raihan Sagor – Cumilla-9,

Ripon Chakraborty – Bandarban-1,

Selimuzzaman – Dhaka-8,

Md Ripon – Feni-2,

Apurba Nath – Chattogram-10,

Keramat Ali – Jamalpur-6,

Abu Bakkar Ripon – Dhaka-6,

Professor Abdul Kader – Manikganj-3,

Md Khaled Hossain – Mymensingh-11,

Jahangir Alam Palowan – Gazipur-4,

Rafiqul Islam Russel – Madaripur-2,

Md Abdul Kader Khan – Jhalakathi-2,

Md Abdul Kader – Rangpur-4,

Md Nazrul Islam Sarkar – Mymensingh-5,

Al-Amin Rahman – Kishoreganj-5,

Lokman Hossain – Gazipur-5,

Rexona Parvin – Narail-1,

Bilkis Nasima Rahman Tuhin – Dhaka-18, and

Mizanur Rahim Chowdhury – Chattogram-2

All candidates will contest under the party’s “Mathal”, or straw hat symbol.