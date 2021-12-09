Sacked state minister Murad Hassan at Dhaka airport to leave Bangladesh

He was seen at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday night. An Immigration Police official said they were checking with government agencies whether there was an embargo on Murad’s overseas travel.

The official said Murad bought a ticket for an 11:20 pm flight to Canada.

This is Murad’s first public appearance since Monday after he was ordered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign as the state minister for information.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Murad apologised to the women of Bangladesh after a scandalous audio leak of his expletive-laden misogynistic comments landed him in hot water.

He submitted his resignation letter via email that day before sending a hard copy of the letter. The Cabinet Division later published a notice confirming his resignation.

The Awami League’s Jamalpur District Unit also removed him as its health and population affairs secretary, but Murad was nowhere to be seen as public outrage brewed over his remarks.

On Wednesday, he took to Facebook once again to ask for Hasina’s forgiveness. He now faces an investigation into his remarks belittling Dhaka University, particularly women leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, after a leader of the ruling party’s student wing filed a general diary.

He had previously skipped a programme on Monday amid widespread criticism while his phone was unreachable. Media reports said he was staying in a hotel in Chattogram and left that night.

Ministry officials and local party leaders said Murad did not contact them. The phones of his aides were also switched off, an official said.

Asked about the speculation surrounding Murad’s possible departure from Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Thursday he knew nothing about the former state minister's plans. “Whether he stays or leaves is entirely his personal matter. We have nothing to say about it.”

The 47-year-old doctor by training caught the ire of netizens for his offensive remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation between him and an actress began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag the actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.