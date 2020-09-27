Leftist alliance threatens to besiege PMO over jute-mill closure
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Sep 2020 03:03 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 04:07 PM BdST
The Left Democratic Alliance, a coalition of eight leftist parties, has announced plans to besiege the prime minister’s office on Oct 5 in protest against the shutdown of state-owned jute mills.
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal or BaSaD leader Bazlur Rashid Feroz, coordinator of the LDA, made the announcement during a protest programme outside the Secretariat on Sunday.
Earlier on Sunday, the protesters demonstrated outside the National Press Club and were on their way to the jute ministry when the police intervened at Zero Point.
They also urged the authorities to put an end to the corruption roiling the jute sector while imposing a minimum wage structure at all government and private factories.
The alliance has already staged protests outside the deputy commissioners’ offices in different districts, he said.
The decision aroused widespread concern as it meant about 25,000 workers would be sent into an early retirement in a precarious economic climate induced by the coronavirus pandemic.
