Infighting intensifies between Awami League MPs, grassroots leaders as elections approach

THE ‘MP LEAGUE’?

However, some top leaders dismissed the concerns, by saying these skirmishes between leaders are just “friendly competitions”.

An ever-optimistic Obaidul Quader, the party’s second-in-command, believes leaders will unite and forget about these infightings during election season.

Grassroots leaders and activists, however, do not share the same optimism.

According to them, they are being “held as hostages by the MP League”.

For instance, the fistfight that took place between Razee Mohammad Fakhrul, the lawmaker from Cumilla-4, and Debidwar Upazila Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in Dhaka’s Parliament Members’ Club on Jul 16 had turned into a full-blown war in their respective area. Followers of Razee, a member of Cumilla North unit of the party, and Azad, organising secretary of the same unit, faced off against each other.

The situation was so dire that some central leaders, including Joint General Secretary Md Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, had to intervene to settle the dispute.

Though the unit’s General Secretary Roshan Ali Master said the two leaders at loggerheads were able to resolve their issues between themselves, grassroots leaders in Debidwar said things will escalate soon again as Azad is vying for a nomination from the party to stand in the polls to Cumilla-4 constituency and the latest instance was a stress-test of gaining some grounds to that end.