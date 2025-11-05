Muntasir Mahmud permanently expelled from NCP

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has permanently expelled its southern region organiser Muntasir Mahmud on charges of breaching party discipline.

According to a party statement issued on Wednesday, the decision was made by the NCP’s disciplinary committee.

Muntasir, who had been working at the Red Crescent Society, was reportedly involved in a dispute with the organisation’s chairman.

On Oct 12, a group of “outsiders” allegedly tried to stir up a mob at the Red Crescent’s Moghbazar headquarters over various grievances.

Muntasir, then deputy director of the Red Crescent’s youth department and an NCP leader, was reportedly present during the incident, an officer said.

Later that afternoon, Muntasir, who had been employed on a contractual basis, was served with a dismissal notice, after which the protests reportedly intensified.

Following the incident, he was temporarily relieved from his duties with NCP, and the party sought a written explanation as to why he should not be permanently expelled.

The NCP’s Facebook post on Wednesday said, “In response to the notice, you submitted a written reply on Oct 14.”

“After reviewing your explanation, it was found unsatisfactory. Despite being cautioned during the disciplinary committee’s proceedings regarding the incident, you repeatedly violated organisational discipline. Therefore, under the direction of Convenor Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, you are hereby permanently relieved from the party.”

Following the announcement, Muntasir wrote in a Facebook post: “Thank God. I am free now. It is better not to stand with those who have openly taken the party’s stance in favour of injustice, corruption, and Shahbagh-style narrative.”