Law enforcers are prepared to thwart protests by BNP, says home minister

Law-enforcement agencies in Bangladesh are prepared to thwart any violent protest from BNP over the election schedule for the 12th general election, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says.

The minister shrugged off talk of civil war in the country. “A civil war occurs only when the odds are 50-50,” he said.

After setting the date for Biswa Ijtema in a meeting with Islamic scholars at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said: “Our security forces are sufficiently prepared. They are doing their job.”

Amid street protests by the opposition BNP and its allies, the Election Commission announced the schedule of the parliamentary polls, with the voting slated for Jan 7.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal made the announcement in an address to the nation broadcast on TV and radio in the evening.

On the clashes between police and BNP activists on Oct 28, Asaduzzaman said: “Police handled the situation with extreme patience. Our security forces are very skilled and can tackle any challenge.”