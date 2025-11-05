Tarek’s party ‘must’ be registered, says Rashed Khan

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan has expressed his solidarity with Tarek Rahman, secretary of the new political party Aam Janatar Dal, who went on a hunger strike demanding the registration of his party.

He said Tarek’s demand was logical and his party must be registered.

On Wednesday, Rashed went to the Election Commission office at Agargaon where Tarek has been sitting on a hunger strike to express his solidarity.

With the 13th national elections approaching, the EC issued a notice on Tuesday to register the National Citizen Party (NCP), the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Party (Marxist) and the Bangladesh Aam Jonogon Party.

In the final stage of the scrutiny before registration, 19 parties were excluded, including the Aam Janatar Dal. The party's leader, Tarek, went on a hunger strike in front of the Election Commission office immediately after the EC's decision was made public.

Various political parties and organisations, including the Gono Odhikar Parishad and Samyabadi Dal have expressed solidarity with the programme.

Rashed, who came to support Tarek on Wednesday, said: "The movement that Tarek Rahman is carrying out is logical and his party, Aam Janatar Dal, must be registered."

"The front-line fighter, who has always struggled on the streets against the Indian hegemonic forces, has been on a hunger strike for almost 20 hours in front of the main gate of the Election Commission, demanding the registration of his party. I will ask the CEC about this."

Rashed questioned how the two parties who obtained registration alongside the NCP did so.

He said, “We believe that the key condition to be registered as a political party should be the activity on the street. However, this aspect was not considered and rather, (some parties) got registered by showing their committees, disguising their homes as offices. They were registered by any means; we can’t accept this.”

Rashed questioned the integrity of the Election Commission for allowing Destiny Group’s Rafiqul Amin’s party Aam Jonogan Party to register, and said the EC officials did not investigate the party properly.

At that time, Tarek Rahman said, “A hunger strike conducted by me alone is enough. Our central committee has 141 members. How would it look if all of them came here?”

“It’s not an attempt to demonstrate power. My hunger strike is intended to send a message to everyone. I’ll continue my hunger strike until my demand is met.”