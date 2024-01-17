BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case, but still not freed from jail

A week after receiving bail in nine cases against him, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been granted bail in another case. BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury also received bail in two separate cases.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque set their bond at Tk 10,000 each in a decision on Wednesday.

But the two BNP leaders must remain in jail as they still have cases pending against them.

The two opposition leaders were arrested after party activists clashed with police in Dhaka’s Paltan on Oct 28 surrounding a rally demanding a nonpartisan caretaker government for the general election.

Following the clashes, the BNP called a hartal. Early the following morning, Fakhrul was arrested from his Gulshan home. The BNP then staged a series of transport blockades. Amir Khosru was arrested from his home in Gulshan on Nov 2.