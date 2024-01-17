BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul gets bail in another case, but still not freed from jail

A week after receiving bail in nine cases against him, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been granted bail in another case. BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury also received bail in two separate cases.
The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque set their bond at Tk 10,000 each in a decision on Wednesday.
But the two BNP leaders must remain in jail as they still have cases pending against them.
The two opposition leaders were arrested after party activists clashed with police in Dhaka’s Paltan on Oct 28 surrounding a rally demanding a nonpartisan caretaker government for the general election.
Following the clashes, the BNP called a hartal. Early the following morning, Fakhrul was arrested from his Gulshan home. The BNP then staged a series of transport blockades. Amir Khosru was arrested from his home in Gulshan on Nov 2.
Fakhrul was shown arrested in a case over an attack on the chief justice’s residence on Oct 28, while Amir Khosru was shown arrested in a case over the murder of a policeman during the Paltan clashes.
A total of 36 cases have been filed over the clashes on Oct 28. Fakhrul was accused in a total of 11 cases, while Amir Khosru was accused in nine.
On Dec 10, Fakhrul was granted bail in nine of these cases simultaneously. The two exceptions were the case over the attack on the chief justice’s residence and one over sabotage in Paltan.
The court granted Fakhrul bail in the Paltan sabotage case on Wednesday.
The magistrate said he would remain on bail until police submitted their investigation report in the case.
However, as he has yet to secure bail in the case over the attack on the chief justice’s residence, Fakhrul must remain in jail.
Amir Khosru received bail in two cases over the policeman’s murder and sabotage in Paltan.
The court will hold a hearing on Amir Khosru’s bail petitions in seven other cases on Thursday, according to his lawyer Syed Jainul Abedin Mezbah.
The police had not shown the BNP leader arrested in these seven cases. On Jan 9, the High Court ordered the bail petitions to be disposed of within 15 days.
The bail petition in one such case was resolved the following day.