Abdul Malik, pioneering cardiologist and founder of National Heart Foundation, dies at 94

Dr Abdul Malik, a national professor and founder of the National Heart Foundation, has died in hospital care at the age of 94.

Malik, a retired army brigadier, was suffering from pneumonia and other complications related to old age, according to Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, head of the epidemiology department at the National Heart Foundation Hospital.

He passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 9:30 am on Tuesday, said Chowdhury.

Born on Dec 1, 1929, Malik was a renowned cardiologist and winner of the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest state award.