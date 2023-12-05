Abdul Malik, pioneering cardiologist and founder of National Heart Foundation, dies at 94

Dr Abdul Malik, a national professor and founder of the National Heart Foundation, has died in hospital care at the age of 94.
Malik, a retired army brigadier, was suffering from pneumonia and other complications related to old age, according to Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, head of the epidemiology department at the National Heart Foundation Hospital.
He passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 9:30 am on Tuesday, said Chowdhury.
Born on Dec 1, 1929, Malik was a renowned cardiologist and winner of the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest state award.
He spent his childhood in Sylhet’s Pashchim Bhag and later enrolled at Dhaka Medical College to pursue his passion for medicine in 1949. He completed his MBBS in 1954.
In 1978, Malik established the National Heart Foundation in Dhaka’s Mirpur area. He was awarded the Independence Award in 2004 for his contributions to the field of medicine.
Two years later, he was given the status of National Professor in 2006.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow over his death.
In a condolence message, she said, “Malik was one of the pioneers for the treatment of heart disease in Bangladesh. He was a successful physician, renowned educationist and social worker.”
“His philanthropic contributions to the country’s health sector will always be remembered.”