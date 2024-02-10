Indonesia presidential hopeful Prabowo seen getting majority votes: survey

Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto is predicted to secure over 50% of votes needed to win the country's presidential election in one round, a new opinion survey showed on Saturday, the last day of campaigning.

Prabowo is projected to gain 51.9% votes, based on a survey of 1,220 respondents by Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI), conducted between Jan 29 to Feb 5.

Respondents gave 23.3% of their support for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and 20.3% for Ganjar Pranowo, former leader of Central Java province, while 4.4% were undecided.

Indonesia's most-watched surveys have consistently put Prabowo well ahead of Anies and Ganjar. On Friday, pollster Indikator Politik projected Prabowo to pip the 50% threshold needed to win in a single round.

LSI executive director Djayadi Hanan said the survey has a 95% confidence interval and 2.9% margin of error. That suggests a chance the vote would go to a second round and that the numbers were too close to project who the runner-up might be.