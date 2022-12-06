Bangladesh student Sanjida, fighting child marriage, is on BBC 100 Women list

The BBC has named Bangladeshi student Sanjida Islam Choya on its 100 Women list of 2022 for her fight against child marriage.

Notable names on the list published on Tuesday include global music phenomenon Billie Eilish and actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From sport, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab who recently made waves in her home country for competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, is also on the list.

The BBC said Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, but Sanjida is trying to change that.

Her own mother was married at a young age, but after Sanjida was inspired by a school presentation on the effects of child marriage, she decided to act.