Korvi Rakshand, founder of JAAGO Foundation, wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Korvi Rakshand, founder of Bangladesh’s JAAGO Foundation, has won the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023 for his contribution to education.

In the announcement on Thursday, the award foundation described the 38-year-old as an ‘education-for-all champion’ for Emergent Leadership.

The other winners of the prestigious award in 2023 are Ravi Kannan, “hero for holistic healthcare” in India, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a “women in peace-building-pioneer” from the Philippines, and Eugenio Lemos, a “food sovereignty visionary” from Timor-Leste.

The foundation said Rakshand was recognised for “his determined spirit and quiet courage in turning away from a secure life to a more demanding one of working for the underprivileged”.

“His strong, visionary leadership in democratising education and inspiring thousands of young people to heed the call of social transformation, and for thus demonstrating how the young can be not just the bearers of the promise of the nation, but its realisation.”