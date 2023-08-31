Korvi Rakshand, founder of JAAGO Foundation, wins Ramon Magsaysay Award

Korvi Rakshand, founder of Bangladesh’s JAAGO Foundation, has won the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023 for his contribution to education.
In the announcement on Thursday, the award foundation described the 38-year-old as an ‘education-for-all champion’ for Emergent Leadership.
The other winners of the prestigious award in 2023 are Ravi Kannan, “hero for holistic healthcare” in India, Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a “women in peace-building-pioneer” from the Philippines, and Eugenio Lemos, a “food sovereignty visionary” from Timor-Leste.
The foundation said Rakshand was recognised for “his determined spirit and quiet courage in turning away from a secure life to a more demanding one of working for the underprivileged”.
“His strong, visionary leadership in democratising education and inspiring thousands of young people to heed the call of social transformation, and for thus demonstrating how the young can be not just the bearers of the promise of the nation, but its realisation.”
JAAGO Foundation is a non-profit organisation that empowers underprivileged individuals and communities in Bangladesh through education, youth development, women's empowerment, climate change, governance and poverty alleviation.
This year’s awardees will each receive a medallion bearing the likeness of the late president Ramon Magsaysay, a certificate inscribed with their citation, and a cash prize at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, Philippines on Nov 11.
The awardees are “redefining inclusivity in these modern yet troubled times. At its core, their collective message is very simple yet often forgotten: treat one another with love, care and respect,” said Aurelio R Montinola III, chairperson of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.
“They are Asia’s torchbearers of hope, illuminating the lives of millions. Through their Greatness of Spirit, our four Magsaysay Awardees have offered their respective societies successful and replicable solutions to some of our most pressing challenges and have reminded us all of our common humanity. We could not have asked for a better group of individuals to honour in our 65th anniversary,” said Susanna B Afan, president of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.
Established in 1958, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is considered Asia’s premier prize and highest honour. It celebrates the memory and leadership example of the seventh Philippine president after whom the award is named, and is given every year to individuals or organisations in Asia.