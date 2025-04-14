Home +
Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa dies age 89

A leading light in the 20th century Latin American literature boom, Vargas Llosa won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2010 for works like "Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter," and "Death in the Andes"

Peruvian Nobel Prize winner writer Mario Vargas Llosa dies
Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian writer and recipient of the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature, sits behind his books during the presentation of his latest novel "Five Corners" in Madrid, Spain, March 1, 2016. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 08:24 AM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 08:24 AM

