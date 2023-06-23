    বাংলা

    France honours Prof Mostafizur Rahman with knighthood

    He received the Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite for his groundbreaking research contributions

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 June 2023, 09:33 AM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 09:33 AM

    Dr AHM Mostafizur Rahman, a former teacher at Dhaka University, has received the 'Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite', or Knight of the French Order of Merit, for his contributions to various groundbreaking research initiatives.

    French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy officially presented the badge of honour to him at a ceremony at her Dhaka residence on Thursday.

    With his research in partnership with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Prof Mostafizur, who taught the soil, water and environment discipline, made an outstanding contribution to increasing crop production in Bangladesh, the French embassy said in a media briefing on Friday.

    He has also worked on climate change and food security.

    Professor SMA Faiz, former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and Eastern University Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain were present at the ceremony with other guests.

    Bangladesh and France share a strong and vibrant kinship with important parallels in arts and culture, said Masdupuy.

    She expressed her hope that the award will further strengthen the partnership between the countries in educational and scientific research.

    “Receiving the award is a great honour to me. The cooperation of the French embassy was always behind the partnership between CNRS and Dhaka University over the last 40 years,” Mostafiz said.

