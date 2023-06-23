France honours Prof Mostafizur Rahman with knighthood

Dr AHM Mostafizur Rahman, a former teacher at Dhaka University, has received the 'Chevalier de l'Ordre du Mérite', or Knight of the French Order of Merit, for his contributions to various groundbreaking research initiatives.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy officially presented the badge of honour to him at a ceremony at her Dhaka residence on Thursday.

With his research in partnership with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Prof Mostafizur, who taught the soil, water and environment discipline, made an outstanding contribution to increasing crop production in Bangladesh, the French embassy said in a media briefing on Friday.