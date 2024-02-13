    বাংলা

    Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again

    The nonagenarian has been in and out of hospital in recent years. He has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries

    Published : 13 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM

    Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, has been admitted to hospital again, his office said, confirming media reports after the ex-premier of more than two decades missed a court hearing on Tuesday.

    Mahathir had been scheduled to attend a court proceeding on Tuesday but failed to show up, according to a report by state news agency Bernama.

    His lawyer told the court Mahathir had been admitted at the National Heart Institute since Jan. 26, Bernama reported.

    An aide of Mahathir confirmed he was hospitalised but was unable to provide further details.

    Mahathir served as prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned as premier in 2018 after leading the opposition coalition to a historic win, but his government collapsed in less than two years due to infighting.

