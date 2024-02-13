Former Malaysia PM Mahathir hospitalised again

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 98, has been admitted to hospital again, his office said, confirming media reports after the ex-premier of more than two decades missed a court hearing on Tuesday.

The nonagenarian has been in and out of hospital in recent years. He has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries.

Mahathir had been scheduled to attend a court proceeding on Tuesday but failed to show up, according to a report by state news agency Bernama.