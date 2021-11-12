Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2021 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy has won the ASOCIO Leadership Award 2021 for his contribution to the “revolutionary” development of Bangladesh’s IT sector.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on behalf of Joy, who is also the ICT affairs adviser to the prime minister, at the World Congress on Information Technology in Dhaka on Thursday.
Hasina won the award in 2010. The others who won the award include former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 1997 and former Thailand prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization, or ASOCIO, is a federation of ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout the Asia Pacific.
Bunrak Saraggananda, a former chairman of the organisation, handed over the award on behalf of its current chairman, David Wong Nan Fay. Bangladesh’s Abdullah H Kafi, who headed the organisation in 2013-14 tenure, announced Joy as the winner at ASOCIO Award Night of the ongoing WCIT.
“This award is a recognition of Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s work, merit and honesty. It will inspire the next generation to work under his leadership. We feel proud for him winning the award,” said Palak.
From Bangladesh, Computer Services Limited, Bangladesh Computer Council, Development of National ICT Infra Network for Bangladesh, Boighor and the National Health Call Centre have won the award in different categories this year.
The other organisations that won the awards are from Nepal, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam.
- Influential Chinese journalist Zuo Fang dies
- Meghan says paid family leave ‘is not just about the mom’
- Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
- Malala marries at home in Britain
- Indonesian library creates literacy from litter
- Slam poet brings refugee voices to Glasgow
- Grandmother and grandson finally to meet
- Hasina meets members of ‘vibrant’ diaspora in London
- Zuo Fang, Chinese journalist who challenged the powerful, dies at 86
- Meghan says paid family leave ‘is not just about the mom’
- Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries at home in Britain
- Your trash for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter
- 'Earth began to purge us too': slam poet brings refugee voices to Glasgow
Most Read
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- 'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- On Delhi’s toxic river, prayers to a sun struggling to shine through smog
- Stocks soar in India, luring investors at home and abroad
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections