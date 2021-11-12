Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak received the award on behalf of Joy, who is also the ICT affairs adviser to the prime minister, at the World Congress on Information Technology in Dhaka on Thursday.

Hasina won the award in 2010. The others who won the award include former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 1997 and former Thailand prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization, or ASOCIO, is a federation of ICT associations representing 24 economies throughout the Asia Pacific.

Bunrak Saraggananda, a former chairman of the organisation, handed over the award on behalf of its current chairman, David Wong Nan Fay. Bangladesh’s Abdullah H Kafi, who headed the organisation in 2013-14 tenure, announced Joy as the winner at ASOCIO Award Night of the ongoing WCIT.

“This award is a recognition of Sajeeb Wazed Joy’s work, merit and honesty. It will inspire the next generation to work under his leadership. We feel proud for him winning the award,” said Palak.

From Bangladesh, Computer Services Limited, Bangladesh Computer Council, Development of National ICT Infra Network for Bangladesh, Boighor and the National Health Call Centre have won the award in different categories this year.

The other organisations that won the awards are from Nepal, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam.