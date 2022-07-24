Behind the BNP's poll reluctance

The BNP's self-contradiction surfaced when the party's top leaders praised the current Election Commission but they refused to participate in the next elections.

Mirza Abbas, a senior BNP leader, appreciated Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal for inviting their party to talks, but he said they will not participate in any dialogue unless there is a change in the government, without offering any explanation for their pull-out.

This BNP stance comes months after the chief of the party’s volunteer wing threatened “another 1975”, referring to the Aug 15 massacre, in which Hasina’s father and the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman died with most of his family members.

The threat to “create another 1975" was a blatant pointer to a possible attempt to overthrow the Hasina government through bloodbath instead of trying to defeat her party in an election.

The BNP is a party born in the barracks mid-wifed by the country's first military dictator General Ziaur Rahman. They inherited his authoritarian tendencies and a penchant for the use of force. The 2004 grenade attack on Hasina's rally was an attempted repeat of 1975 because it aimed at liquidating the entire Awami League top leadership in one stroke. So Tarique was walking in the footsteps of his father who had played a key behind-the-scenes role in the 1975 coup.

A US diplomatic cable leaked by WikiLeaks describes Tarique as the symbol of “kleptocratic government and violent politics” in Bangladesh.

According to the leaked cable, the US Embassy in Dhaka even recommended blocking Tarique's entry to the United States. Now he stands discredited after his conviction in the 2004 grenade attack case, like his mother after her conviction in the graft case.

BNP's key ally the Jamaat has launched an extensive outreach at the grassroots level by forming committees in villages across the country. The Jamaat, many feel, perpetrated the widespread violence against minorities during Durga Puja last year.

The BNP did not join the 2014 parliament polls because it wanted the polls held under the former caretaker system. The Awami League refused to bring back the caretaker system because it had been grossly misused. Instead of fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of holding the elections, the military-backed caretaker persisted from 2006 to 2008 with a political agenda popularly called Minus Two, meaning the removal of Hasina and Khaleda from the country’s politics.

Since the caretaker targeted both BNP and Awami League leadership, it was inexplicable why the BNP wanted to bring back the caretaker system. Many described the BNP's decision as a blunder.