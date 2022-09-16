Winning Supply Chain Finance business in Asia

6. Presentation:

The climax of most SCF RFPs is the client presentation where the bank gets a chance to present its solutions to the client. Usually, a PowerPoint presentation will be made by the leading salesperson which summarises the solution presented. This should be customised to address the client’s requirements and concerns. Sometimes a common template is maintained for responding to client proposals and then copy-paste is done to respond to the client RFP document and for client presentations. A custom-made client-specific response for RFP and presentation material is recommended to demonstrate to the client that the bank has done its homework.

Prior to the client presentation, it is important to spend some time determining who should attend the session from the bank. While seniority and matching the client’s profile are important, it is also important to have in the room or in a video call the people who will be doing the actual work-these are the technical resource, the supplier onboarding manager, the overall project manager etc. This not only puts the faces to the names in the submitted proposal earlier but the client also gets to see who they are, and what are their credentials and this helps the clients to determine if they are comfortable working with the proposed team from the bank.

7. Demonstration:

Sometimes clients will ask for a live demonstration of the bank’s platform and its functionalities. This requires some homework on the bank’s part to make sure that the demonstration version of the platform works on the actual presentation time, not to mention ensuring that there is good internet connectivity in the room. Clients may ask questions about cyber security and how often the platform has been “ethically hacked”. There could also be questions on how the bank will protect the client’s data and comply with stringent data regulations like GDPR of the EU or PDPA of Singapore.

8. Referral:

It gives a client confidence when an existing client of the bank is ready to vouch for the bank and express their satisfaction with the solutions and services provided by the bank. It is important to seek prior approval from the client who will be referred before sharing their names and contact details with prospective clients. At the same time, the bank should have a diversified source of referrals not to overburden the same client every time there is an RFP.

9. Liquidity:

There was tremendous demand for liquidity from the clients during the beginning of the pandemic. It is important to highlight how a bank can support the liquidity requirements of the client during RFP.

10. ESG:

Nowadays Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) solution for SCF has become an essential offering in an RFP. This should also be customized addressing the specific ESG goals of the client and how this will be measured by independent ESG rating companies. Focus today is more on the “E” or environment and how the bank could support the environmental sustainability goals of the client and help their suppliers to attain these goals gradually through a reward-based incentive framework.

11. Disclosure Requirements:

The IFRS proposal calls for the disclosure of information about supplier finance arrangements that enables users of financial statements to assess the effects of these arrangements on the entities' (buyers’) liabilities and cash flow. The bank should inform the Buyer about these new requirements during the RFP process and the Buyer should discuss the details of such disclosure with their accounting firm on the qualitative and quantitative nature of these requirements.

12. Unique Requirements:

Every client is different and their supply chain finance requirements could also be unique. There could be questions in the RFP related to Dynamic Discounting. Clients may ask banks for cost reimbursements related to the ERP integration work on their side with the bank. There is no all-inclusive list of RFP requirements. Experience and expertise in SCF will help the bank to address and customize the solutions for each client tailored to their needs and help to win new client mandates.

Supply Chain Finance provides the banks with the opportunity to not only earn sustainable revenue flow but also support thousands of micros, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) who will most likely not qualify to be the bank’s clients due to their small size. SMEs and MMEs are the drivers of the economic growth engine in most markets in Asia. There have been some negative media reports on excessive terms extension and misuse of Supply Chain Finance. It is the responsibility of the Bank and their clients, the Buyer to ensure that SCF is used in a responsible manner and to ensure that suppliers receive the best benefits from these programs. Otherwise, this could have a very negative impact on the entire industry.