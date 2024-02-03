Indian Muslim leaders urge government to end mosque-temple disputes

Top Muslim leaders in India called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Friday to end disputes over mosques and Hindu temples, saying the minority Muslim population was feeling under threat and their places of worship should be protected.

In the latest such contentious case, a court this week allowed Hindus to pray in a 17th century mosque, which Hindus say was built after the destruction of a temple.

"Many people in the country are claiming that some of the historic mosques were constructed after the destruction of temples, but these are false accusations," said Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.