Pakistan election 2024: What challenges will the new government be faced with?

Pakistan will hold a national election on Thursday to elect a new government, with multiple crises plaguing the nuclear-armed, South Asian nation of 241 million.

Here are some of the challenges that will confront the government that takes charge:

TREADING A NARROW ECONOMIC RECOVERY PATH

Pakistan narrowly averted sovereign default last summer through a last-gasp $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - but the lender's support ends in March, following which officials believe a new, extended programme will be needed.

Negotiating a new programme, and at speed, will be critical for the new government, which will take over an economy beset by record high inflation and slow growth caused by tough reforms.

A new programme means committing to steps needed to stay on a narrow path to recovery, but which will limit policy options to provide relief to a deeply frustrated population and cater to industries that are looking for government support to spur growth.