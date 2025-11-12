Pakistan blames India for deadly Islamabad suicide bombing

Pakistan has accused India of being behind the suicide bombing that struck outside the district and sessions court building in Islamabad, leaving at least 12 people dead and more than 30 injured.

According to Al Jazeera, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India was responsible for the “suicide attack” that rocked the capital on Tuesday afternoon, calling it “an example of Indian state terrorism in the region”.

The Qatar-based broadcaster said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the death toll and added that five of the wounded were in critical condition.

The explosion occurred as Islamabad hosted several international conferences, while sports events were under way nearby.

Al Jazeera reported that the Sri Lankan cricket team, which had previously been attacked in Lahore in 2009, was playing a One-Day International in Rawalpindi, around 10km from the site of the blast.

Security forces have rescued at least 300 cadets, with operations ongoing to free the remaining hostages, it added.

On the same day, another explosion in Dera Ismail Khan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, injured at least 14 security personnel.

Sharif blamed India for both the Islamabad and Wana incidents without offering evidence.

“Both attacks are the worst examples of Indian state terrorism in the region. It is time for the world to condemn such nefarious conspiracies of India,” Al Jazeera quoted him as saying.

A day earlier, a car explosion in New Delhi killed at least 13 people. India’s Home Minister Amit Shah said on X that authorities would “hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident.”