Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India's Modi expands energy ties with Bhutan, extends $450 million credit line

The Indian prime minister is on a two-day visit to the country and addresses a gathering to mark the birthday celebrations of Bhutan's King's father

Modi expands energy ties with Bhutan
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during a programme to celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, at Changlimithang ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, Nov 11, 2025. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 09:01 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 09:01 PM

Related Stories
8 killed in Delhi car explosion
8 killed in Delhi car explosion
12 die in suicide bombing in Pakistan capital
12 die in suicide bombing in Pakistan capital
Delhi blast being probed under anti-terror law: media
Delhi blast being probed under anti-terror law: media
Modi vows not to spare those behind Delhi car blast
Modi vows not to spare those behind Delhi car blast
Read More
22 HC judges confirmed as permanent
22 HC judges confirmed as permanent
November 11, 2025
November 11, 2025
Gaza families still without electricity
Gaza families still without electricity
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More