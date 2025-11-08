2 militants shot dead by security forces in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Indian security forces have killed two militants during an ongoing encounter in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, broadcaster NDTV reports, citing officials.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC), a joint operation was launched by security agencies in the Keran sector of Kupwara on Friday, the report said on Saturday.

Alert troops detected suspicious movement near the frontier and challenged the infiltrators, who responded with indiscriminate gunfire. The forces retaliated, leading to the deaths of two criminals.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X that Operation PIMPLE was initiated on Nov 7 following intelligence from multiple agencies. It stated that contact was established after troops spotted and challenged the suspects, resulting in an exchange of fire in which the infiltrators were trapped.

It added, "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation."

The raid is still under way as security personnel continue to search the area.

Earlier on Oct 14, two criminals were killed when the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the LoC in Kupwara district.

The officials at the time had said that alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC.

Jammu and Kashmir has a 740 m long LoC, while the International Border is 240km long.