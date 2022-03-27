Myanmar junta chief vows no talks with opposition 'terrorists'
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 12:29 PM BdST
Myanmar's junta chief on Sunday said the military would not negotiate with "terrorist" opposition forces, vowing to annihilate them during a speech on Armed Forces Day, as opponents of last year's coup vowed they would fight on.
The military, known as the Tatmadaw, celebrated with a parade of troops and weapons in the capital, Naypyitaw, for the second year since overthrowing the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, 2021.
Anti-coup protesters came out on streets in Myanmar on Sunday morning carrying signs saying "uproot the fascist military."
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his speech rejected any talks with "terrorist" opposition. A five-point peace plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations calls for talks on all sides, but so far has seen little progress.
"I would like to say Tatmadaw will no longer take into account negotiation with the terrorist group and their supporters for killing innocent people ... and will annihilate them into an end," he said.
The junta accuses opposition militants of killing civilians and security forces in its resistance campaign, while activists say the military has killed hundreds in crackdowns since the coup.
The shadow government of the ousted administration, the National Unity Government (NUG), said on Sunday that Myanmar people will rip out the military and its fascism root and stem.
"Together with the souls of our lost heroes, we will fight to the bitter end," NUG spokesman Dr Sasa said in a statement.
Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military seized power, upending a decade of tentative democratic and economic reforms.
More than 1,700 people have been killed and almost 13,000 arrested, according to rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Military authorities have said the AAPP figures are exaggerated.
The United Nations last week said the army was committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- Border disengagement key to better ties: India tells China
- Indian coal state seeks greener energy from dung
- India-China ties fraught with border tensions amid rising trade
- Myanmar 'special command' authorised attacks on civilians
- Ukraine war drives up commodity prices in India
- 11 die in fire at Telangana timber warehouse
- India considers COVID boosters for all adults
- US rules Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya
- India tells Chinese minister border disengagement key to better ties
- Cow power: Indian coal state seeks greener energy from dung
- India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade
- Myanmar 'special command' authorised lethal attacks on civilians: report
- Indians tighten belts as Ukraine war drives up prices of necessities
- 11 migrant workers die in fire at timber warehouse in India’s Telangana
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- On its 51st Independence Day, Bangladesh looks to a long road ahead with renewed hope
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war
- Bangladesh reports 65 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading