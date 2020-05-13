Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue package for India

Modi was short on details but said the relief package, which amounts to around 10% of India’s gross domestic product and was larger than expected, would help all classes, from farmers and migrant labourers to big businesses.

He urged Indians to become more economically self-reliant and harkened back to Mohandas K. Gandhi’s century-old campaign to boycott British textiles and buy Indian cloth instead.

“Be vocal about local!” Modi said. “Who can stop us from becoming a self-reliant India?”

He emphasised that India can make many products locally, boasting that the country went from manufacturing almost no PPE kits or protective masks before the coronavirus pandemic to now making hundreds of thousands each day.

Modi has been under intensifying pressure to announce a rescue package. India’s strict lockdown and the global turmoil from the pandemic have hit its economy especially hard, leaving millions of poor people unemployed. All across the country, out-of-work labourers have been pouring from cities and returning to rural areas where they hope to rely on family members to survive.

Migrant labourers were among the people who would be helped by the stimulus plan, Modi said. He promised that in the coming days India’s finance ministry would reveal all the details.

Economists said the package was bigger than they had predicted but should have come earlier.

“It’s overdue as the economic impact on India is going to be quite severe,” said Arvind Subramanian, a former economic adviser to the Indian government.

While the International Monetary Fund predicts minimal growth for India’s economy this year, Subramanian and many other economists say they think the economy, which has been growing steadily for the past three decades, will actually shrink.

India has reported around 70,000 coronavirus infections and 2,300 deaths. For a country of 1.3 billion people, that is a far lower infection rate per capita than many richer countries. Though testing is lower here as well, which may mean the infection rate is higher than reported, many public health officials have said India has done a good job so far in containing the virus.

©2020 The New York Times Company