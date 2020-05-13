Modi announces $260 billion coronavirus rescue package for India
Jeffrey Gettleman and Hari Kumar, The New York Times
Published: 13 May 2020 04:49 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 04:49 AM BdST
In a televised address Tuesday night, India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, announced an economic rescue package of more than $260 billion for a nation that, although relatively successful in controlling coronavirus infections, has been left economically devastated.
Modi was short on details but said the relief package, which amounts to around 10% of India’s gross domestic product and was larger than expected, would help all classes, from farmers and migrant labourers to big businesses.
He urged Indians to become more economically self-reliant and harkened back to Mohandas K. Gandhi’s century-old campaign to boycott British textiles and buy Indian cloth instead.
“Be vocal about local!” Modi said. “Who can stop us from becoming a self-reliant India?”
He emphasised that India can make many products locally, boasting that the country went from manufacturing almost no PPE kits or protective masks before the coronavirus pandemic to now making hundreds of thousands each day.
Modi has been under intensifying pressure to announce a rescue package. India’s strict lockdown and the global turmoil from the pandemic have hit its economy especially hard, leaving millions of poor people unemployed. All across the country, out-of-work labourers have been pouring from cities and returning to rural areas where they hope to rely on family members to survive.
Migrant labourers were among the people who would be helped by the stimulus plan, Modi said. He promised that in the coming days India’s finance ministry would reveal all the details.
Economists said the package was bigger than they had predicted but should have come earlier.
“It’s overdue as the economic impact on India is going to be quite severe,” said Arvind Subramanian, a former economic adviser to the Indian government.
While the International Monetary Fund predicts minimal growth for India’s economy this year, Subramanian and many other economists say they think the economy, which has been growing steadily for the past three decades, will actually shrink.
India has reported around 70,000 coronavirus infections and 2,300 deaths. For a country of 1.3 billion people, that is a far lower infection rate per capita than many richer countries. Though testing is lower here as well, which may mean the infection rate is higher than reported, many public health officials have said India has done a good job so far in containing the virus.
©2020 The New York Times Company
- India announces $260bn COVID-19 rescue package
- Jubilant inks deal with Gilead to produce, sell remdesivir
- India looks to ease lockdown
- India records biggest daily jump in virus cases
- Delhi urban villages face uncertain future
- Indian start-ups get creative over funding crunch
- India issues guidelines for post-lockdown factory restarts
- Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Worker unrest at DBL Group's garment unit over reduced pay
- Robi says Grameenphone exploiting COVID-19 crisis to take full market control
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
- Fauci to warn US of ‘needless suffering and death’
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second coronavirus wave
- Lakshmipur man killed his daughter to frame opponents in murder case: police