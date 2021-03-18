Japan premier Suga pays tribute to Bangabandhu’s ‘tremendous’ efforts to strengthen ties

Japan was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh after independence, Suga recalled in a video message delivered on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

He also recalled Bangabandhu’s 1973 tour of Japan when he visited farming and fishing villages in rural areas and interacted with many Japanese locals.

Bangabandhu considered the development of Japan as a model to follow and later made tremendous efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, according to Suga.

“I understand that it was the idea of Bangabandhu to design Bangladeshi national flag in a way that resembles the Japanese one, just like we are brothers,” the Japanese premier said.

Japan has consistently backed Bangladesh’s efforts towards the realisation of a country as dreamt by Bangabandhu, he said and referred to projects from Jamuna Multi-purpose Bridge to Dhaka Metrorail to Matarbari Deep Seaport that are supported by his country.

“I am confident that Japan’s cooperation in these areas will support Bangladesh’s goal to be middle income country and then become a developed country and eventually contribute to further development of our relationship.”

“It is my hope," he added, "that our economic relations which are marked by a great potential will make a further leap forward in the years to come."

Japan will continue to work with Bangladesh to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the prime minister reassured.