bdnews24.com journalist, three other reporters attacked by illegal occupiers of Ramnath Biswas’s historic house

According to the victims, the occupier Wahed Mia and his family members carried out the attack in front of the house of Biswas, at union No. 2 under the Upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The injured in the attack were treated at Baniachong Upazila Health Complex. Rajib said preparations for filing a case are underway at Baniachong Police Station.

Habiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Palash Ranjan Dey said they were notified about the incident and will take legal action.

Describing the incident, Rajib said the altercation began when he took a picture of the property from outside.

“Our group’s Moshahed introduced himself and us and exchanged greetings with Wahed. At that point, I took a picture of the property, which irked Wahed and he demanded an explanation as to why I had taken the picture.